I was contemplating why the ideas of the Communist Manifesto have dominated our society since the Civil War. It coincides with the popularity of the theory of evolution which promotes secularism and materialism. The Communists would have us believe that capitalism is the enemy and once destroyed, normal and healthy human relationships will somehow reassert their dominance in society; All capitalism (the enemy) is, is private ownership of sufficient property to control or influence the means of production.
We can clearly see the cancer of capitalism in our recent history. The robber barons of oil and railroad monopolizing the means of distribution and production, the rise of super industry, building products that are so complex that small business really can’t compete with, and now the rise of the super technologies that seem to threaten the very essence of what a human being is along with its incipient ability to manipulate and fragment popular thought.
All of this exposes the materialistic and selfish attitudes of these enterprise owners. It’s cutthroat out there.
This has driven us into the creation of a regulatory branch of the U.S. and state governments that now oversees almost all means of production, which I am sure many had hoped would curb the greed and power of the corporations, but has instead resulted in a loss of true competition and centralized control over government regulatory institutions by the very monsters they were created to control.
It seems to me that the driving force behind all this greed and control are the ideas of secularism and materialism, which simply free the conscience from playing the restraining role it was created to play in our lives.
It is so uncanny how little real evidence and scientific support the theory of evolution has going for it and yet it permeates our literature and thinking everywhere. But when you get down to it, the evolutionists have to admit that the only real reason why they must support the idea is because the thought of an intelligent creator is simply unacceptable....
Sandy (Sanford) Staab
Kooskia
(Editor’s note: This letter was edited for length. Read the full version on Staab’s blog at http://meditationsofsanfordstaab.weebly.com/my-blog/the-continuous-weight-of-sin)
