I wanted to write a tongue-in-cheek April Fools’ Day letter, but there is already too much foolishness going on.
Case in point, many people who don’t want to get a vaccine because of fear that some sort of tracking device or other suspicious something will be implanted in them, continue to use a cell phone that can track them, and worse.
Michelle Perdue
Grangeville
