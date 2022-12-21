“Mission22 is a national nonprofit organization providing long-term programs for veterans and military families that promotes living a full life despite experiencing trauma.”

“Mission22’s community of veterans, military family members, and civilians raise awareness about issues veterans live with and host and attend social events to meet and connect veterans and military families across the USA with resources that serve them.”

