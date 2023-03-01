Mr. Threewit, I appreciate your point of view [Free Press issue Feb. 22], and let’s accept your premise that the founders were mostly Deists (a Deist does believe in God), and this being your premise then, it cannot be denied that the Judeo/Christian influence played an important role in the founding of this nation and the writing of its founding documents, even if Jefferson did not like all the precepts of the Bible.

The Declaration of Independence is a religious discourse on where our rights come from. (Where did Jefferson get such ideas?) The very last statement does not ring hollow to their sacrifice and commitment to humanity as they declared, “and for this, we pledge our lives, our fortunes, and our sacred honor.” A clear commitment to follow in the footsteps of Christ; and if our founders did not feel this way, then why the First Amendment? The Constitution would not have been written, had the Declaration of Independence not been penned.

