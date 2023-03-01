Mr. Threewit, I appreciate your point of view [Free Press issue Feb. 22], and let’s accept your premise that the founders were mostly Deists (a Deist does believe in God), and this being your premise then, it cannot be denied that the Judeo/Christian influence played an important role in the founding of this nation and the writing of its founding documents, even if Jefferson did not like all the precepts of the Bible.
The Declaration of Independence is a religious discourse on where our rights come from. (Where did Jefferson get such ideas?) The very last statement does not ring hollow to their sacrifice and commitment to humanity as they declared, “and for this, we pledge our lives, our fortunes, and our sacred honor.” A clear commitment to follow in the footsteps of Christ; and if our founders did not feel this way, then why the First Amendment? The Constitution would not have been written, had the Declaration of Independence not been penned.
The study of ancient civilizations and their writings were read by those who wrote the Constitution, and the Bible was among their source materials. The founders of this country had a full and complete understanding of faith and reason and the importance of it in ordering this nation; the influence upon the founders and the cascading effect upon men like Frederick Douglas and Martin Luther King, Jr., present clear signs that faith guided these and many others in their political pursuits.
The United States was not founded as a theocracy; however, it was founded in the hope that it would be guided by the laws of nature and nature’s Creator; that mankind could rise above his selfish inclinations and seek to serve rather than be served. They laid a foundation for future generations to build upon in the hope that these precepts would guide those who seek elected office.
Many do not believe what I believe, and we have been removing the biblical foundations from our society for close to a hundred years now; are we better off today than when we started?
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.