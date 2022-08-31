Yesterday, I attended an Ammon Bundy rally near Clearwater at “Liberty Ranch.”
He emphasized that the change from conservative to liberal in California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, New Mexico and Colorado came about by voters simply voting R at the ballot box.
This is soon to be the fate of Idaho if we don’t wake up and do our homework before we vote.
What I really liked about Ammon is the first thing he did in his speech was address the meaning of “liberty.” The definition eludes us because the powers that be don’t want a clear goal in mind that unifies the people against them.
Liberty is defined, by Ammon Bundy, as the right to do whatever you want to so long as it doesn’t interfere with the person, property or rights of another.
This is the simple idea that brought about our republic - the rule of law - that gave us the freedom and happiness we now enjoy.
Check out Ammon’s website (votebundy.com) and research for yourself what this man stands for. Do your homework and don’t let others take away your liberties by lies and censorship.
Once lost, freedom is rarely regained without bloodshed.
