It is with sadness that Animal Ark, after 35 years, is ending its animal rescue mission. March 31, 2022, will be our last day actively participating in animal rescue services.

It is time for Animal Ark to pass the torch and we are most fortunate to have another Idaho County recognized nonprofit organization to move forward with our mission Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF).

Our close working relationship with ARF gives us assurances that the rescue mission of helping abused, abandoned, unwanted and animals in need of medical care will continue with ARF. We urge you to support ARF so they may continue the much needed mission of helping animals in need.

We thank you for your years of support for Animal Ark. You made it possible for thousands of animals to live healthy lives and find love and companionship in forever homes.

Dori Dixon

Animal Ark

