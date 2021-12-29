Animal Ark (AA) and Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF) have helped more than 2,600 animals over the past two years! Imagine how many more stray, abandoned, neglected and surrendered cats and dogs the county would have without spaying/neutering 1,650 and transferring 638 cats and dogs to our partner shelters… truly mind boggling. These two nonprofit animal rescue groups provide help to many residents throughout Idaho County. ARF was founded to address the long-standing need of building an animal shelter. Grangeville has had the same dog pound in place for 50+ years with only minor upgrades. AA stepped in 35+ years ago to save the unclaimed pound dogs from being shot and continues to rescue and find homes for them.
Sadly, people with pet or nuisance problems have few places to turn. In 2020, ARF implemented three shelter programs, helping more than 1,554 animals: Trap-neuter/spay-vaccinate-return clinics, Foster/Adoption/Transfer program (partnering with SpokAnimal and MCPAWS) and Spay/Neuter Vouchers. AA helped spay/neuter 1,064 cats/dogs and spends about $40,000/year on medical care, supplies, and kenneling. ARF and AA receive 20-30 calls per week. As a result, Grangeville City and the county get very few calls. To most residents, there isn’t a visible animal problem due to the longstanding heroic efforts of these organizations. The ability of ARF and AA to provide help is based on donations, fund-raisers, grants, and volunteers.
ARF is ready to progress to the next level, but found we do not have the intended land to use for a shelter. What do we need? We need a piece of land and a small building near Grangeville with electricity, water, and sewer; board members/volunteers with time, passion, and expertise to help build a shelter from the ground up and continued support and funding to sustain a shelter. I dream of the day we can cut the ribbon to a local no-kill shelter to help the animals and residents of Idaho County. We are volunteer animal rescue groups trying to solve a long-term systemic overpopulation problem in our backyard. We’re working hard and need your help! For more details: www.arfgrangeville.org.
Alaina Redenbo
Grangeville
