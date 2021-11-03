Are we facing an economic abyss once again? Followers of the news and the spending habits of our national government might be wise to look back a few years and note what happened in the years following 1987 and 2008. If too young to remember, a peek back on Google and the few years after each date you see above will make you a bit nervous!
In both periods, a rapidly expanding economy, fueled by easy money and credit, began a very significant “crash” or a “major adjustment” some might call it! Other very notable commentators will simply say again, the “bubble burst!” Do your own research! Read the details of the suggested causes and the results! Also, pay close attention to the methods used by our government to pull us out of these two disastrous downturns!
Is it not true that the very same conditions are with us again? And do not all the signs tell us we are “on the brink” once again of another major “adjustment” coming, or you might use, say again, “another bubble is about to bust?” Read James Rickards’ book ‘The Road to Ruin’, written in 2016, where Mr. Rickards took a serious financial hit during the first downturn mentioned above, then predicted the second, and finally on p.127, of my copy of his book, made a statement like: “The same conditions are happening again and this time it will be even more difficult to come out of it.”
While at it, you might investigate his free book ‘The New Case for Gold’, available to those who log onto Google with books by James Rickards. And, if you become convinced that gold is a good investment for tomorrow, recall Peter Krauf’s claim, two months ago, that “Only silver is today half of its high of about $50/oz, 41 years ago. (spot today is $23.95).”
And he added that silver would have to match gold’s price today, (spot today is $1,793/oz!) if it would catch up with the rate inflation has driven up gold and the S&P 500 current reading!
Jake Wren
Cottonwood
