Saw another Fed-Ex moment in our paper.
We had flowers delivered on the eve of my wife’s birthday. No one knocked or notified us. Next morning, our neighbor came by and found them – frozen on the porch. We used to have a Fed-Ex driver who would call us – when we lived out of town – to notify us she couldn’t make it up our lousy driveway and I’d go get packages from her for us and neighbors on my ATV.
I’ve had this issue too. I take one of the most highly controlled and expensive medications on the market—a form of liquid general anesthesia for a rare sleep disorder. It’s shipped overnight and isn’t supposed to be delivered without the signature of someone over 21. Freezing denatures the medication. There’s been more than once where I’ve been home waiting for my delivery just to find at the end of the day the FedEx person just left it on my front porch in the freezing weather. It has “keep upright,” “fragile,” “controlled substance,” “adult signature required,” and “do not freeze” labels on it.
