I’ve been intrigued for a while by the gentle, but persistent manner in which Dale Ruebush has been sharing in your paper his faith beliefs, as a devoted member of Seventh Day Adventist. Recently, I decided it might be interesting to respond in-kind, offering a spiritual viewpoint of my own, however much it may differ from his.
What I share isn’t meant to spark any sort of debate. Some variant thought, maybe, but nothing of confrontation. While disagreements and counterpoints may abound, I’m not looking to any of that, just as Mr. Ruebush hasn’t.
That said, here’s some of how I happen to see things currently, spiritually:
First, a question regarding Scripture: Viewed as “the inspired word of God” as most Christians insist it is, doesn’t logic and reason tells us that whatever is written down had to have first filtered through specific, finite (possibly errant) minds of men? In this sense, I guess we could say that here in the realm of material dimension, “God’s word” has always been “at the mercy” of the minds of men.
I indeed believe that Jesus of Nazareth, whom we call Christ, is a most highly exalted Son of God who, for that lifetime (however many others?) came to live on Earth to teach and show by example how all of God’s children are meant to live: honoring their Creator, loving their fellow man and respecting and caring for all of creation.
Indeed again, I believe not only Jesus, but all human souls to be Sons of God, made in the very image of God, as Scripture itself declares. (Example: “Have I not said, ye are gods?” Psalm 82:6 and John 10:34)
Thus, we being of the exact same divine nature as our Brother Jesus, it seems to me that just as He worked personally down through long ages to accomplish and attain spiritual perfection within Himself, so does it fall to each of us, following after His example, to commit to sanctify our own lives and character —— freely enabled and guided as we are every step of the way, by the unfailing grace of God our Creator.
So therefore finally, do I dare to suggest that “the church” has misunderstood divine Reality, and gotten it quite wrong over the past 2,000 years. For, rather than we needing a savior to shed His blood for us (incidentally, by whose cruel demand would that be?!), I see each of us as here in earth life for the purpose of learning gradually to “save” ourselves, through living justly and prayerfully, following the supreme example that Jesus and many other great spiritual teachers have laid out for us. How many lifetimes in total that may take is for each of us to experience.
Carol Asher
Kamiah
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.