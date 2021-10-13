Three viable candidates are running for Zone 5 for Mountain View School District No. 244. It’s encouraging to see the competition for zone positions and shows that our residents do care about our children’s education and our schools.
One of these candidates is fully qualified for the Zone 5 position. That candidate is Katrena Hauger. Born and raised in Grangeville, Katrena moved back to our community 8 years ago. Her 35 years in education give Katrena experience to work with the board to maintain MVSD’s educational standards. She is a good communicator who researches facts and gathers information, communicating them in a diplomatic, clear manner. Katrena listens to all sides and helps mediate solutions. She is solid in her knowledge of Idaho state and district funding. Katrena is also a local business owner, operating Tnt Stoneworks with her husband, Tuck, and she will use this business knowledge to help the board develop and present transparent budgetary plans to the community, explaining the need for the levy if/and when one is necessary. I know that she will work legislatively to encourage our state to fully fund the school districts of Idaho and support Idaho’s education.
I believe we need local people to make experienced decisions for our school board! Katrena’s conservative values are a plus for our community.
Julie Hauger
Grangeville
