Priscilla Giddings is very admirable in her vision and goals. She sees that our state is heading toward socialism, the major step to communism. She has fought in war and is fearless in standing for her principles for freedom and for us. Her principles for freedom include natural law and our constitutional rights, which she received in her upbringing. Her voting record is excellent as testified by the few nonpartisan freedom think organizations in the state. Having been in the state legislature for six years, she knows the political battle going on for money and power by many legislators, who probably don’t even realize what is happening.
Being extremely loyal to her principles, she is the leader with the vision we need now in this time of our state history. Let freedom fly and vote for Priscilla Giddings for lieutenant governor!
Sheryl Nuxoll
Cottonwood
