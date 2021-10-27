Having just moved into the Grangeville school district but having paid property taxes in Districts 241 and 242 for 30+ years we have paid attention to the operation of both districts. We have always been puzzled by the cost per student of each district. Prairie is at approximately $8,800 and Grangeville is approximately $12,000+.

We support the election of Vince Rundhaug to the Grangeville school district board. We are confident that he will find answers to many of the questions the patrons have been asking.

Mike and Lu Crea

Fenn

