Consider the last 20 months in Idaho. Huge, debt-ridden gratuities were accepted by Idaho’s Governor and Legislature, arbitrary mandates were issued, the executive branch bypassed the Legislature, and personal property was frozen. In addition, businesses accepted gratuities paid for by tomorrow’s children, and many individuals chose idleness in exchange for debt-ridden dole. By observation, many Idahoans became ‘subjects’, giving up individual industry and self-respect. Idaho seems more like a kingdom with a Governor ‘Lord’ Little and Speaker ‘Lord’ Bedke.
But our Idaho (and nation) is not a socialistic or communistic structure. We are not groups of chattels for moving to and fro, or from one pen to another, like cattle receiving shots. Some say it’s for our safety. I say, ‘In the name of safety/necessity’ is the creed of slaves, the argument of tyrants (Pitt, 1783). Unless I am missing something, above policies and behaviors show conversion to state socialism. Complicit individuals and these elected officials need (SS for State Socialists) behind their name instead of (R) for Republican.
Scott Perrin
Cottonwood
