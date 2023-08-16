In response to L.J. Ross [Free Press issue Aug. 9]: I too, am appalled that Idaho legislators would decide what everyone in our state should read! When I heard that pornography was being promoted to our kids, I thought, “No way. Not in Idaho!” Then I saw the list (yes, there is not just one list, but many lists!) and I looked the books up myself. Pornography is illegal to give to minors for very good reasons. So, why are they telling us that we must have this in our schools and public libraries? They are taking away our “power and responsibility to monitor our children’s reading.”
I went to a meeting at the State Capitol, where Senator Carlson and Blaine Conzatti introduced the “library bill” HB314 to the House of Education. They passed out packets with copies of pages from pornographic books shelved in our Idaho school and public libraries. The book that most disturbed me in this packet was “Let’s Talk About It: The Teen’s Guide to Sex, Relationships, and Being Human.” This book is full of cartoon pictures instructing kids how to stimulate themselves, graphic pictures of homo, hetero, trans-sexual engagements, and instructions on how to send naked pictures online. This is what Steve Berch (D) and the other legislators saw! But Berch is quoted in the Free Press saying, “Parents are bombarded with false claims about porn in libraries...”
