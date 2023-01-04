I respond to Eric Hook’s letter last week [Free Press, Dec. 28]:

The Riggins school district responded to perhaps an imagined state mandate a few years ago to have a porn policy written statement. Grangeville, where it seems wiser heads prevail, ignored the supposed mandate.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments