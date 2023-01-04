I respond to Eric Hook’s letter last week [Free Press, Dec. 28]:
The Riggins school district responded to perhaps an imagined state mandate a few years ago to have a porn policy written statement. Grangeville, where it seems wiser heads prevail, ignored the supposed mandate.
This porn issue recently precipitated public meetings in Riggins where people who believe porn is bad in the public schools spoke up. Others, like the proverbial ostrich, put their head in the sand and say nowhere is porn in our schools! Now, I do not know what porn is and do not under any circumstances want my brain to encounter such evil, as I perceive that might be destructive to me.
Then at another public meeting, a good friend of mine who has been a significant community mover and shaker, described a porn book in the library. The thought police got to him, and he is now mum. As I have lived life, I have discovered that some people are trustworthy, and most are not. A gentleman I know and have found to be normally trustworthy says he has found porn in the school library. I would think the school board would have appointed him a committee of one to identify the porn and get rid of it. But no, it did not happen.
So, what do we do? Throw lots of dust in the air? Have lots of name-calling? I admit it is entertaining, but probably not good for community cohesion and cooperation.
