In regards to the April 6 article in the Lewiston Tribune, “Idaho County citizens protest Trump’s arrest.’ The article describes the Republicans’ protest gathering in front of the Idaho County Courthouse, and the obscene, verbal conflict between those protestors and the occupants of some of the passing vehicles.
According to the article, it appears that the Republican protestors did not initiate the cursing, but by their street presence, they incited one non-Republican passerby to curse at them with the very worst profanity. And when one woman in a passing vehicle shouted out her opposing political convictions, this brought about an indecent, lewd Republican response from one man in the crowd, according to the article.
Pathetic judgment.
