Is it normal for the culture of a society to accept the idea that we cannot define what a woman is?
Is it normal for two people of the same sex to be married?
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Is it normal for the culture of a society to accept the idea that we cannot define what a woman is?
Is it normal for two people of the same sex to be married?
Is it normal for the culture of a society to accept the sexualization of our children in preschool, kindergarten, grade school, junior high school, or even high school?
Is it normal for men to dress as a woman and have drag queens story time for young children at the local library?
Is it normal for parents to take their young children and expose them to these same men as they dance provocatively in their faces and these same children give them money?
Is it normal for boys who “identify” as a woman to be allowed in women’s bathrooms and locker rooms?
Is it normal for boys who “identify” as a woman to be allowed to compete against women?
Is it normal for a state to pass a law that allows the state to assist underage children in having abortions and sex change operations without their parents’ consent?
I do not ask these questions because any of these actions offend me, quite the opposite, they challenge me and they should also challenge you.
All the above actions are having dire consequences on our youth and civilized society.
If we wonder why we have a mental health crisis in this state and this country, just look around at what we are being asked to accept as normal.
We have a mental health crisis because we have allowed it to unfold before our very eyes and our so-called elected leaders and bureaucrats have affirmed it. Why?
The reality is these are people who need help psychologically and spiritually. Some are actually crying out for help; however, in the same vein as Roe, in Roe v. Wade they are simply political pawns being exploited for political gain and this is a tragedy.
Jim Chmelik
Cottonwood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.