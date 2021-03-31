I was a member in good standing of the Lawyer’s Bar (Washington, California, Maryland and D.C.) for 25 years. I never had an ethical complaint and maintained the highest standards of fiduciary conduct for my clients.
I conducted or managed hundreds of litigations (including appeals) and thousands of transactions. I served in private practice, as in-house counsel and had a stint as Deputy D.A. in charge of white collar crime in Merced County, Calif.
Based on my experience here in Idaho County, I can say that, IMO, the conduct of “Special Counsel” Scott Olds, magistrate judge (visiting) and our own Magistrate Payne are the opposite of the ideals expected of those wielding public authority. Their conduct in various matters has demonstrated a disregard of fairness and justice. They have conducted matters inconsistent with impartiality and the legal standards for prosecutors and judges.
When I came out publicly against the former sheriff, many citizens reached out to echo the same concerns I had. I am guessing there are others who have experienced Magistrate Payne’s “character” and come away with loss of trust and confidence in our legal system. In fact, I have already heard such. It’s really shameful.
I write this letter with no expectation of favor or gain — quite the opposite, as “payback” seems to be a goal for some in Idaho County. But I feel it is right to speak out to uphold the intent and spirit of our Constitution — but also the Holy Spirit.
Pride, arrogance and willfulness are contrary to what we learn from Jesus. I pray in His name that these folks wake up, see what they have done and repent of it.
I have many good reasons for my opinions — and if anyone cares to know them, I own Riders Rest in Elk City — come on by for prayer, coffee and talk any time.
Joshua Palken
Elk City
