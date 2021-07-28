Many people are saying that we should all get the Covid vaccine. It even seems to be implied that if you don’t, you’re a “conspiracy theorist,” probably stupid and maybe evil. This isn’t very nice. It also isn’t very brave, because it does not engage with the reasons people have for not getting the vaccine. Neither does it give any defense for the pro-vaccine position. If the vaccination is scientific, then we should see scientific explanations for it. What we have had is a bevy of advertising and endorsements. The advertising is manipulative and shy on information, and even if an endorsement comes from someone with “Dr.” in front of their name, but they fail to provide actual and credible research (not just, “According to the CDC”) to support what they say, then at the end of the day, it really is just an opinion.

Before we call someone “anti-science” or “anti-vaxer” for not thinking the same thoughts as us, let’s look at their reasons, and consider with an open mind the evidence they present. The ability to do this is a sign of a stable and balanced person, someone who does not fear contrary opinions because they know that the questioning process will only support those beliefs which are true, and expose those which are not. Either way, we will all be closer to the truth than we were before. And don’t we all want the truth?

Isaiah Williams

Cottonwood

