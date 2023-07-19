I want to bring to light some underhanded things going on with our Grangeville library board. As you have previously read from David Rauzi’s article titled, “Porn in library issue brought to council,” our city council appears powerless to the very people they are responsible for appointing when it comes to anything outside funding the library. As I looked up the grangeville.us website to confirm the date and time for the next library board meeting in July I had requested to speak at, I was shocked to see another meeting had already taken place. It appears that a “Special Library Board meeting” was held June 27 at 5 p.m. I immediately went to City Hall and filed a public record request to see what was discussed at this secret meeting. I was shocked again to see that in this 43-minute meeting, three action items were presented by our librarians and all three items were approved, even in the absence of another board member and the general knowledge of the public.
From this “Special meeting”
(1) comment
Thank you, Cami, for your time and efforts. May give you favor and guidance.
