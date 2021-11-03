I’m sure most are aware that Lt. Governor Janice McGeachin is running for Idaho State Governor. I wanted to make something clear about the two locations for her upcoming Meet and Greets, on Nov. 8. The Kamiah location of The Hearthstone Bakery consists of two rooms joined by a French door. Together these two rooms, which are roughly equal in size, have a maximum capacity of 230. But those seated in one of the rooms will, most likely, not have a direct line of sight of the Lt. Governor as she is speaking. This Meet and Greet at The Hearthstone, 502 Main St., begins at 1 p.m.
The Grangeville Meet and Greet at the Senior Citizen’s Center, 108 Truck Route, is an open, one room set up with a larger capacity of 350. This meeting begins at 6 p.m. I hope these details help those deciding whether to drive to Grangeville or Kamiah.
Please, spread the word and come ready with your questions!
Jenny Keyser
Kooskia
