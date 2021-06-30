It was another exhilarating evening at the last school board meeting, despite sitting through an uneventful two hours of listening to Becky Hogg rattle off figures after figures asking trustees to turn to page 6, 8, etc. etc. I was seated next to an individual whom I presumed was a teacher who was following the proposed budget discussion on his cell phone. It would have been nice (considering the importance of this meeting) if the office manager would have provided the general public with handouts or had some type of visual Power Point display so all in attendance could actually see what she was referencing. Maybe next budget meeting.
Unlike other board meetings, at budget hearings the public is allowed to make comments at the end of the budget discussion. And so they came. A retired teacher, home school educators, small business owner, rancher and others. They came from Grangeville, Kooskia, Elk City, Kamiah and Clearwater. About seven individuals spoke up at this meeting. Each had their own reasons for not wanting another levy; personal, economic hardship, uncertainty of what higher property evaluations would bring, unconstitutional and other reasons. Some individuals thanked the administrators for their hard work. All these individuals expressed their disappointment and disgust for the treatment that trustee Casey Smith has received from the other board members, the superintendent and the district office manager. Those in attendance got a small glimpse of how poorly Casey is treated at these meetings, especially since the district office manager started the meeting by ruthlessly attacking Casey. Every time Casey tried to defend himself, he was told he would have to wait until the end of the meeting. Finally, the newcomers got to see first-hand what I have been writing about for some time. Just for the record, prior to this school board meeting, I had never personally met any of these individuals.
My sincere thanks to all that spoke and voiced their opinions and thanks to the board for allowing all to speak without interruptions.
Mary Ann Blees
Clearwater
