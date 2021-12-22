Are you experiencing problems with CenturyLink Internet service? Our service has degraded so badly we can hardly keep a connection. The Internet signal is so weak/slow we cannot even connect our laptop, and my PC keeps dropping the connection. We can’t pay bills, order merchandise, connect to sites, even download updates or new programs. CenturyLink is oblivious to this, we call and they acknowledge the bad service but say there’s nothing they can do, yet charge an outrageous fee for their service and we just received notice they are raising rates another $5 for “High Speed Internet” they call DSL ,when it’s not digital at all, it’s what they call T1 telephone lines that have been “treated”, which is analog, a telephone line, which can only handle the same amount of traffic as a telephone connection. That’s why it’s so slow and drops connections as the user load increases. This summer, when the new bridge was being built over Clearcreek, we lost service completely, no phone or Internet. When I reported the outage, I was told it would be a week before they could repair/restore service because, “they were really busy”. I called the PUC and reported we had no service, not even 911, it was repaired in an hour.
We need to exert official pressure to make CenturyLink provide the services we are paying for. If you’re experiencing these same problems and want better service, please email me with your name, address, description of problems to idahoguy8@gmail.com so I can collectively present these problems to county commissioners, state representatives, etc. to get CenturyLink to provide the services we pay for. All we are currently is a cash cow. Terrible service at outrageous prices.
Ted Sellitti
Kooskia
