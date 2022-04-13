The Harpster Cemetery Association needs to have more board members. The board meets once, and sometimes twice, a year for one hour. We also need volunteers to help with cleanup and maintenance, six or eight hours a year.
We need young people! Currently, we have three guys in their 70s and 80s doing all the work. If we do not get help, the cemetery will become a field of weeds.
So please, get your tails down here and help. Call 208-983-0887 to get on our list.
Monty Spears
Harpster Cemetery, president
Harpster
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.