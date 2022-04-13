The Harpster Cemetery Association needs to have more board members. The board meets once, and sometimes twice, a year for one hour. We also need volunteers to help with cleanup and maintenance, six or eight hours a year.

We need young people! Currently, we have three guys in their 70s and 80s doing all the work. If we do not get help, the cemetery will become a field of weeds.

So please, get your tails down here and help. Call 208-983-0887 to get on our list.

Monty Spears

Harpster Cemetery, president

Harpster

