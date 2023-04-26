In The Clearwater Progress of April 6, the Kamiah Fire Chief was suggesting automatic aid between the Kooskia-Stites department and the Kamiah department. I strongly oppose that proposition. I have more than 50 years of firefighting experience and am now the assistant chief of Kooskia Fire and was Stites Fire Chief for more than 20 years. In all my years of running fire scenes, I can remember asking for help from Kamiah once for Kooskia and twice for Stites. I have assisted Kamiah twice myself and the department assisted me twice when I was out of town. There may have been a couple of other instances I don’t recall. The point here is we very seldom need out-of-town help, and if we do, help is fairly quickly available from Kamiah or the ridge departments.
Volunteer firefighters are on call 24/7. We leave our families, our jobs, our hobbies, our warm beds, and drop whatever we are doing when a fire call comes in day or night. Sometimes these are huge, hot, dangerous events that take many hours. Usually, though, these calls are false alarms, hot chimneys, or small grassfires that we deal with easily in a few minutes. Automatic aid with Kamiah would call me and our other volunteers out for all those little Kamiah calls, where we’re really not needed. The same goes for Kamiah volunteers.
