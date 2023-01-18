From Saturday’s Lewiston Tribune, “US to take ‘extraordinary steps’ to avoid debt default.” What extraordinary steps? Stop sending huge piles of money to other countries? Stop paying people to stay home and not have a job? Stop supporting the illegals pouring across our southern border? Stop spending more than our income?
Oh, no. Let’s not get crazy here. They’re going to “divest” contributions to federal employee retirement plans. Whew, that is extraordinary! I’m sure that will take care of the problem, and we’ll never have to raise the debt ceiling again. What a show. And they pretend to be serious with this stuff!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.