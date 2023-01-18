From Saturday’s Lewiston Tribune, “US to take ‘extraordinary steps’ to avoid debt default.” What extraordinary steps? Stop sending huge piles of money to other countries? Stop paying people to stay home and not have a job? Stop supporting the illegals pouring across our southern border? Stop spending more than our income?

Oh, no. Let’s not get crazy here. They’re going to “divest” contributions to federal employee retirement plans. Whew, that is extraordinary! I’m sure that will take care of the problem, and we’ll never have to raise the debt ceiling again. What a show. And they pretend to be serious with this stuff!

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments