Huge numbers of people will be evicted and small businesses will close because they cannot pay their rent or their mortgage. It’s time for the banks to step up.
Taxpayers bailed out the “too big to fail” banks in 2008. It’s time for banks to repay the favor.
A moratorium on mortgage loans will not break the bank, but it will keep people in their homes and give businesses a lifeline.
If you agree, please tell your legislators. U.S. Senator Mike Crapo of Idaho is a member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs. His Lewiston office is at 313 D Street, and his phone number is 208-743-1492.
Michelle Perdue
Grangeville
