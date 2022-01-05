Who are these people who packed the Dec. 20 school board meeting? Who are these people who bristled with belligerent body language and blared their misinformation as anti-tax, anti-public education disciples? They don’t represent me or pro-education patrons.
Misters Dunn, Rundhaug and Silveria attended the Dec. 8 District 244 budget meeting (which was very thorough and informational) yet they persist with the lazy grievances of “loss of trust” and “lack of fiscal transparency.”
Let’s be clear. 1. School District 244 administrators have been transparent as cellophane. 2. There is no hidden money. 3. It would be impossible for the proposed levy voting date to be an “underhanded leftist move”. 4. There are regular school financial audits and District 244 always “passes” with excellent grades. How would “forensic” change the law or the outcome?
Until our Idaho legislature fixes the public school funding mess (and why aren’t the anti-tax adherents working on that?) a local, supplemental levy is what we have to ensure the basics of a good public school education. As a fourth-generation Idahoan, I have an obligation to continue a proud tradition of well-educated Idaho children.
Shelley Dumas
Grangeville
