Reading Rep. Berch’s opinion piece opposite mine, last week, represents a stark contrast in the world-views we hold, and at the root of our world-views is education and the battle for the heart and soul of our future and the generations to follow.

We are at a point in history where we need to ask ourselves some questions and do some soul-searching.

(2) comments

Chery
Chery

Another great letter.

Report Add Reply
Fred Stevens
Fred Stevens

Thanks for rebutting Berch, his inaccuracies and his Worldview.

You ask truly important questions in your letter.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.