Reading Rep. Berch’s opinion piece opposite mine, last week, represents a stark contrast in the world-views we hold, and at the root of our world-views is education and the battle for the heart and soul of our future and the generations to follow.
We are at a point in history where we need to ask ourselves some questions and do some soul-searching.
How much control do you want your government to have? Are you happy with what you see in our politics today? Is this the United States of America our founders envisioned? Is this the culture we wish to pass on to our children and grandchildren?
All these questions rely on the educational experiences we allow for our children. Their propensity to look to us for guidance is innate and what we place before them will be how they begin to perceive the world.
The one thing that concerns me most is the sexual exploitative nature that our educational system has imposed within our schools. Rep. Berch can claim that parents are bombarded with false claims about porn in libraries, groomers in classrooms and student indoctrination as propaganda, but he is not being honest with you. These things are going on right here in Idaho, and by his statements, I can only conclude he supports them. I have personally attended school board meetings in our county concerning such matters.
“The hand that rocks the cradle rules the world.” Whose hand do we want to rock the cradle?
(2) comments
Another great letter.
Thanks for rebutting Berch, his inaccuracies and his Worldview.
You ask truly important questions in your letter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.