Last year, the City of Grangeville required all water users in the city to install antisiphon devices on all their outside water spigots. A week ago, I used my frost-free faucet for the first time since last fall and noticed I did not have as much water pressure as I was accustomed to in the past. I did not give this much thought until my wife went into our basement bedroom and saw that it was flooded. Last fall, I made sure that I did not have a hose attached to my frost-free faucet so the water in the pipe could drain and not freeze over the winter.
What I did not realize was that the antisiphon device I had installed did not release the water in the outside pipe and the water in the pipe had frozen, splitting the pipe where it exited the house. In closing, if you were a good citizen and installed the antisiphon devices on your outside faucets, you may want to examine them before you use them this spring, so you don’t end up having the same problem that I did last week.
Steve Wassmuth
Grangeville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.