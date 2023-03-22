On March 8, 2023, the Idaho County Free Press published a “Guest Opinion: The most dangerous bill of the session – SJR 101” – authored by sitting Idaho State senators Melissa Wintrow and attorney James Ruchti – complete with smiling, color photos. Wintrow’s wearing a rainbow scarf in the photo was an interesting wardrobe choice. But I digress. Did you catch that Wintrow and Ruchti are high-ranking members of the Democrat party? My point in writing this today is because, in these divisive times (thanks in no small part to the Democrat Party’s amoral extremism), we must all be very careful which politicians we take advice from.
Wintrow and Ruchti want us to join them in being against Senate Joint Resolution (SJR) 101. I think SJR101 is sorely needed to counterbalance our conservative voice here in sparsely populated central and north Idaho against the heavily populated and liberal south end of the state concerning the initiative process. Did you know that both of these senators represent districts in southern Idaho? Wintrow represents District 19 – Ada County (Boise). Ruchti represents District 29 – Bannock County (Pocatello). A double coincidence? I doubt it. But perhaps, more important to weigh when considering the value of the advice they offer is their character and values as reflected in their voting record, this year. Both of them voted no on a proposed law that would prohibit biological males from using public school bathrooms and showering areas designated for girls; no on a bill to amend existing law to prohibit instruction on human sexuality, sexual orientation, or gender identity prior to fifth grade.; and no to a law to establish better privacy and safety standards in public schools – just to name a few. They didn’t mention any of that. Did they. Wonder why?
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.