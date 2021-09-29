Early voting for upcoming elections starts on Oct. 12th for us. This will be an opportunity for us to make choices consistent with changes we feel are needed and appropriate.
I believe we should give strong consideration to making some changes in our school board. The board should represent the values and aspirations of the patrons for our schools and our students. Members should be willing to set aggressive standards of performance for the schools, the superintendent and the teaching staff itself. The board should assure that political indoctrination be prohibited and that the teacher’s contract should allow for remedies should any teacher violate that policy. No CRT in our schools, for example.
Unless I missed it, the long-suffering contract negotiations are not complete. It is long past time to conclude the process.
The fiduciary standards of the district should outline the expectations of the folks who ultimately pay the bills. The membership of the board is up to us, the patrons of the district. That membership would be best comprised of people with a broad range of life work, experience and commitment to the best possible outcome in producing young people ready for the world we live in today. Membership need not be based on vested professional interests or experience in the classroom or lesson content development but a strong interest in what is best for our children.
There are some new candidates who I know are running in District 5. I urge voters to give them a close look and analyze their stance on the issues and then vote.
Al Bolden
White Bird
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Well said Mr Bolden.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.