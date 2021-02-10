I just want to provide a little clarification to recent articles about the upcoming MVSD levy. Amounts being discussed by the school board to date are $4.1 million, $3.1 million and $2.2 million. The $4.1 million is proposed by Superintendent Fiske and, so far, supported by two trustees. It is the amount needed to provide a quality education in safe, well-maintained facilities. In other words, to make our schools great again.
Two trustees supported a $3.1 million levy, which would provide an ‘adequate’ level of education, but certainly not great. They recognized the need for the larger amount, but were concerned it would not pass considering our continuing uncertain economic times and the failure of last year’s levy.
The $2.2 million levy proposal by one trustee was apparently prompted by the belief that there was a lot of “fluff” in the proposed budget. The fluff examples given included having more teachers than the state pays for, which I believe is the case in most school districts. Other examples given were replacement of some bleachers, and making a principal position full-time versus the current split position. These two items would perhaps total $70,000 or less. This proposal would hardly make a dent in reducing the levy amount and would leave the district unable to even restore what was lost following last year’s levy failure.
From 2014 through 2018, for five years the requested levy amount remained at $2.66 million. To maintain that level year after year, despite inflation and increasing costs, positions and programs were cut and forest reserve (SRS) funds were used to fill the gap. These funds were intended to “...be retained, accumulated and expended for the purchase of school sites and for the construction and remodeling of school buildings...” (IC 57-1304). Instead, the school board had been ‘kicking the can down the road’ resulting in a long list of accumulated maintenance items, some now becoming critical.
In coming weeks, voters will receive more specific information regarding the budget for next year and the levy. If you have any questions please reach out to district staff or trustees and become well-informed with accurate, complete information to make a good decision. Bottom line — MVSD can only provide the best education the community can support, which the community itself ultimately decides by its levy vote. Strong schools equal strong communities.
Pam Reidlen
Kooskia
(Editor’s note: Reidlen is a MVSD 244 board member for zone 4 from Kooskia.)
