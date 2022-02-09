It is important to acknowledge most of us have benefited from public school education, paid for by taxpayers who recognized the value of education. Yet, we continue to elect state legislators who choose not to follow our state constitution and fully fund education. As a result, once again, MSD 244 is in need of additional funding through a levy.

Public school education:

· Provides social interaction and academic skills necessary for our kids to prosper.

· Opens the door for our kids to discover and explore new interests.

· Expands our kids’ ability to analyze and evaluate information.

· Is the foundation of prosperity, the opportunity for our kids’ future and for Idaho.

It is our obligation to ensure our kids have the needed education to compete successfully in a very changing and challenging world.

We, adults, benefited from our parents, grandparents, neighbors, and community who paid for our public-school education. We need to pay it forward for our kids.

Vote in favor of the levy.

Mary Ann Davidson

Grangeville

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments