If I could vote for Mountain View School Board candidates Larry Dunn and Vincent Rundhaug, I surely would. And what an excellent “endorsement” Larry received from young Cody Graves in last week’s (Oct. 13) edition, as did both candidates also from Cherylynn Kerley! These two contributors said all that I would need to know, were I a No. 244 voter on Nov. 2.
But then, as I turned to the back page of your same 10/13 edition, something once again caught my eye, amid the otherwise fine promo ad provided by the Idaho County Republican Central Committee. I refer to the GOP banner displayed there. Some readers may recall me sounding off previously on this particular nuance, seeing as I do so about every chance I get.
Not meaning to impugn any local Republicans, I see it as hardly accidental that in more recent years the stars on the back of the elephant have been rotated just enough to effectively signify the demon, goat god Baphomet. All Republicans, and most especially leaders of the party, need to notice this difference. Members would do well to storm GOP headquarters, ask a few questions and insist upon a return to the original design of the logo, which had one point of each star pointing straight upward. Only in this configuration do we have a true American star.
That said, I might go one giant step further and say that “private club” political parties (regardless of stripe) actually have no real place, and contribute little of essential value, where genuinely dedicated citizens like Larry and Vincent personally step forward to ensure that age-old, immutable divine principles be upheld and preserved, as they lead their community in service to our God and our people.
Dare to imagine, if you can, a functioning constitutional republic, free of the divisions and wrangling of political parties!
Carol J. Asher
Kamiah
