Another shameful decision by county commissioners to vacate another Elk City road.
Skip was presented with a 122-page document that he did not even look at before he declared. “I see nothing here to change my mind.” First old highway 18 and now a much-needed bypass road in Elk City, again ignored by the county commissioners.
Tom York wants to sell his property and the buyer wants this road vacated. This has nothing to do with the public interest. York claimed he needed to infill “25 feet high” and would cost “a million dollars.” Sheer nonsense, but with everything York said, Skip bobbed his head in mindless agreement.
This road right of way bypasses the busy American River Road and Main Street vehicle and foot traffic including the school. This bypass road is needed today and is in the public interest to keep. Skip ignored the 3,400 log trucks expected from the timber sale opening for bid next month and that the USFS might even help pay for this bypass road.
Skip also ignored the testimony of his own county roads department, which opposed vacating this right of way.
This petition to vacate is being snuck through on the sly. Ten individuals were sent letters of notice. I would hope those interested in a nation of law and true representation would be sick and tired of these tactics. This is not in the public interest.
What does the public gain? $2.73 per year in property taxes. This is beyond shameful.
