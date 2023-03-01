Another shameful decision by county commissioners to vacate another Elk City road.

Skip was presented with a 122-page document that he did not even look at before he declared. “I see nothing here to change my mind.” First old highway 18 and now a much-needed bypass road in Elk City, again ignored by the county commissioners.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments