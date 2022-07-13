Regarding the letter of Al Bolden of July 7. In his second to last paragraph, he states that “the current acts of ‘protest’ [supposedly against the current Roe v. Wade decision] are criminal in my opinion. Destruction, violence, intimidation, personal injury are acts of idiotic criminals who lack the ability to interact in a civil manner.”
But Al, I notice that your condemnation of those who produce “destruction, violence, intimidation, and personal injury” does not include all those thugs and hoodlums who invaded and vandalized the U.S. Capitol building last year on Jan. 6. I have “never” heard you criticize that out-of-control mob. Once again, Al, your prejudice and favoritism stands out for all to see.
If a certain, extreme political party seeks permission to have a march or demonstration, then they should be permitted to do so – “so long as” that march or demonstration does not turn violent and destructive. If violence and mayhem come about, obviously, the perpetrators should be arrested and sentenced to prison. This includes both those on the left, such as the Black Lives Matter people and the pro-abortion people, and those on the right, such as the neo-Nazi people and the anti-abortion people. Should any one of those these parties, on one side or the other, lack respect for civil law – committing acts of vandalism, looting, etc. – they should pay a penalty. It is not just the pro-abortion crowd that should have to face punishment for wrongdoing, as Al indicates in his diatribe of prejudice.
It is so strange that Al should claim to have such love and respect for the unborn, but have no Christian love and respect for certain targets of his after they are born. Adolph Hitler “claimed” that he was against abortion. But that was just so he could get the votes of those weak-minded people in Germany on the religious right – weak-minded, weak – foundational people like you, Al.
Jim Holsinger
Grangeville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.