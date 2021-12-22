Headline from last Sunday’s paper: “Biden says U.S. gas prices will drop soon but it will take some time” What?
I don’t think “the time” will occur while Biden is in office and his anti-American oil policies are in effect and his ongoing big-government spending continues deflating our dollar.
Lucky Brandt
Kooskia
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.