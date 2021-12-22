Headline from last Sunday’s paper: “Biden says U.S. gas prices will drop soon but it will take some time” What?

I don’t think “the time” will occur while Biden is in office and his anti-American oil policies are in effect and his ongoing big-government spending continues deflating our dollar.

Lucky Brandt

Kooskia

