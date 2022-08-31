[Regarding letter in Aug. 24 issue,] Dear Mr. Brandt: I absolutely support the Biden administration... and I am just as American as you. In fact, I have an edge because I still believe and practice truth and honesty, whereas you continue to swallow and regurgitate Trumpian lies. As Americans, we are expected to disagree about national policies and direction as a prelude to productive discussion, decisions and action. Lies, however, are not helpful... and all we ever got with Trump were lies. He was unelected because American voters realized four years of do-nothing Trump were 3½ too many. His presidency served as a self-serving utopia where he hid behind his card house of executive privilege while protecting his assets and doling out lies and conspiracies like Halloween candy. As a refreshing, graceful change I am immensely proud of Biden’s caring, humanity, decency, sincerity and honesty. I am pleased with his determination to negotiate overdue and critically important bills to benefit all Americans with his infrastructure, healthcare and climate change bills.
Perhaps, Mr. Brandt, you could consider the cleansing, human quality of redemption to concede that Joe Biden did win the presidential election fairly and decisively and he is doing a good job for us. Otherwise, you are just a malarkey monger.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.