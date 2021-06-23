The heading for this letter is no joke; in fact, this comparison could be expanded to include Moscow (Russia), Venezuela and numerous third-world countries.
Biden is following the Communist tactic of relieving from command officers in our military that do not promote the “Party Line” and forcing our troops to attend political brainwashing sessions. Our young men and women join the military to protect America, not to become unwilling participants in the overthrow of American values and traditions.
Biden policies have created a porous southern border allowing illegal aliens unchecked access into our interior. How many of these invaders carry COVID-19, are possible foreign terrorists or MS-19 gang members? Rumors abound that these invaders are secretly being dumped into America. This invasion also includes drug smugglers.
Federal administrations under Democrat Party rule have a long history of violating the U.S. Constitution’s Bill of Rights. Now, under Biden, this practice continues. The treatment of the protesters involved in the U.S. Capitol, Jan. 6, 2021, incident is a recent example. Yes, some laws may have been broken, but “due process” still remains an inalienable right. These protesters have been subject to midnight FBI SWAT Team type arrests, solitary confinement and prolonged jail time without bail. It seems the rules related to excessive force, habeas corpus and cruel and unusual punishment have no meaning to the Biden administration.
These Biden violations of the U.S. Constitution are now starting to get resistance. The Texas governor has declared that Texas will start protecting the U.S./Mexico border and arrest the illegal invaders for trespassing. Elko County in Nevada has declared that the Bill of Rights will be upheld in their jurisdictions, even if it means standing against unconstitutional acts by state and federal authorities.
Article I of the Idaho State Constitution delineates the rights of the Idaho citizen. Biden’s actions and policies clearly violate the U.S. and Idaho State Constitutions; perhaps it is time for Idaho to also take action. I wish this was a joking matter; unfortunately it is not.
Buck Weckman
Grangeville
