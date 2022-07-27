If you think Joe was really elected in 2020, you must believe one of two things: either the big money, one-worlders who control everything behind the scenes manipulated the results, or 80 million of our voters are ignorant, clueless, and anti-American. I still believe too much in the common sense of my fellow citizens to believe the second choice.

What do you think?

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments