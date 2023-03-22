I’m a parent of several children currently attending Riggins’ schools and several adults who have attended primary and secondary public schools outside of Idaho. We were blessed to have been part of a school district that was very community-driven before we moved to Idaho. Although there was that support system in place, we also lived in an area that bears all walks of life. The safety of children is already an innate concern, but our environment heightened that concern. As parents, we’re the first line of defense for our kids. So, while they attended public school in a more liberal area, we continued to do our best to instill biblical values. As we communicated with the faculty, we found teachers who have such big hearts for the safety and well-being of their students.
I’ve found it to be even more supportive here in Riggins’ schools. We moved here right before the pandemic, and I was impressed with how well the faculty communicated with us and orchestrated distance learning at such short notice. I later had the privilege of working as a paraeducator for an amazing student. Being able to see firsthand how our community’s teachers and staff work endlessly to ensure our children are safe and engaged was a valuable experience. I appreciate the district has added a form to the registration packet where parents can decide what library material their child has permission to read. When inappropriate material was unintentionally included on the counselor’s website through sub-links and reported, the district immediately took action to remove it. The faculty has also been actively monitoring the security of the content that can be accessed on school devices, thanks to the help of a concerned parent last year. Our school district is listening to the community’s concerns. Spend time in the classrooms, engage with the students and teachers and find out firsthand.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.