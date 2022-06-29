In today’s language, the Bill of Rights would be renamed something like the Thou Shalt Not List to Congress. For instance, Congress: Thou shalt not infringe upon our speech, thou shalt not infringe upon our ability to gather… especially in worship, thou shalt not infringe on our ability to communicate in print, thou shalt not conduct illegal search and seizures, thou shalt not even consider regulating our guns, etc. And, because we haven’t written everything down and may have missed something, you can’t do that either (Amendments 9 and 10).
Historically, I think we forget the U.S. Constitution and the Declaration of Independence were created by British citizens redressing King George and Parliament for the violations of their personal rights as Englishmen and as Englishwomen, as guaranteed in at least five English charters: 1100 Charter of Liberties, 1215 Magna Carta, and the more recent documents of 1628 Petition of Rights, 1640 The Grand Remonstrance, and 1689 English Bill of Rights. In fact, if one reads those historical charters, they will read those same words rewritten in the Bill of Rights of the U.S. Constitution and Idaho’s Declaratory Rights of Idaho’s Constitution. This perspective was based on the Judeo-Christian worldview: that each man, woman, boy and girl, is an individual with thoughts, faculties and reason, and one day each will stand alone before their Maker to account for the seed sown or seeds blown. I guess the question now is: are we still individuals with thoughts, faculties, and reason?
Scott Perrin
Cottonwood
