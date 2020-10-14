My family and I would like to say thank you to everyone who has been so generous and kind to us over the last few months. Since my diagnosis of breast cancer back in March we have seen an outpouring of love and support from a wide variety of people in our community. We have received many meals and cards and other shows of concern. We are especially grateful to those who donated to the Dig Pink fund-raiser in my honor at Grangeville High School on Oct. 6. We would like to thank the students and staff at the school as well for dressing in pink on that day and showing their love and support. We would like to send a special thanks to Nevaeh Kent for all of her efforts in organizing the event.
We feel so blessed and fortunate to live in such an amazing community that comes together in times of tragedy or difficulty to support one another. We would like to thank everyone who has reached out to us and shown us that support. We are extremely grateful and overwhelmed by all of your kindness.
With love and gratitude,
Katina Dennis and the Dennis family
Grangeville
