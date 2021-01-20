We would like to thank the businesses, churches, organizations and individuals for their support in 2020. With the generous donations we receive we are able to continue serving our local communities. We really appreciate the amazing support and feel blessed to live in such caring communities.
Julie Church
For Grangeville and Kamiah Hope Centers
