The following Grangeville Book Club Members are in strong support of the Mountain View School District levy taking place on March 8: Margaret Albers, Janet Anderson, Naomi Finnegan, Julie Hammatt, Sue Kurruk, Andrea Solberg, Sydney Yuncevich, and former residents (still active via Zoom), Linda Christensen, Carol Hackney, Lois Peterson, Ruth Oie and Julie Solberg.

Strong schools are the foundation and future of our communities. Successful schools prepare students to be knowledgeable, motivated and engaged, not only for the students’ benefit but for the benefit of society. Families, businesses, and professionals often choose communities based on the health of their schools.

Superintendent Todd Fiske and school staff need our local support to meet these expectations. As passionate advocates for literacy and education, Grangeville Book Club members are wholeheartedly in support of this investment for our kids and communities. Please join us in voting yes.

Andrea Solberg

Grangeville Book Club, reading together since 1995

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments