Most people do not understand why America is sinking deeper into communism despite how much many people are opposed to communism. Originally our Founding Fathers created the American State National Citizenship with their God-given constitutional rights.
In 1871, the politicians and foreign “royalty” conspired to do away with the American State National Citizenship with clever wordsmithing and legalese redefining the original meaning of words in our law and our Constitution. This was done without the knowledge or consent of the governed.
By adding new additions to the Constitution using clever legalese where words do not mean what the average American thinks they mean, the politicians introduced a new legal fiction, the Federal Citizen.
The Federal Citizen has no constitutional rights and are considered slaves in the law. As slaves they pay income taxes, property taxes, licenses for autos and driving permits and many other fees, plus are required to obey many rules, regulations and statutes.
The American State Nationals have none of these requirements. Today only Federal Citizen slaves in the state of Idaho (and all other states) hold positions in our state and local governments which is against the original intent of our Constitution. Only American State Nationals can hold these positions.
Why is America constantly inching toward more communism? Ninety-eight percent of the officials in public office are lawyers and these so-called representatives set policy and create laws which govern this society. The American Bar Association is a branch of a national organization titled: “The National Lawyer’s Guild Communist Party” and can be found recorded in the U.S. code at: [28 U.S.C.3002,(section 15a].
Both our political parties are communist: The Democrats represent the international branch of communism while the Republicans are the National Branch of Communism (i.e. Nazi Socialism).
We Americans are proud of the fact we live in a democracy. Legal meaning of “democracy”: “a socialist form of government and another form of communism.”
The original 13th Amendment was ratified around the year 1814 barring lawyers from holding any public office in government. The amendment never made it into print in our government-controlled school books and public classrooms. The amendment was surreptitiously removed and replaced by the 14th Amendment which then becomes the 13th.
So what can be done to remedy the situation? The only solution is for Americans to reaquire their original Constitutional rights through a legal procedure so that you have legal standing to tackle these issues. You need to become a sovereign American State National to reaquire your Constitutional rights and freedoms. Please call David Torres at 208-934-7874 and leave a message to start the legal process for you to become a sovereign American State National as originally intended by our Founding Fathers.
Thomas Lucas
White Bird
