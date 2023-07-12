Mr. Brandt again supports a petition to abandon a county road based on a misguided understanding of “private property rights.” Private property rights (which most of us share as an important value) do not and cannot take precedence over public roads legally established in Idaho. How could we access private property without public roads?
Milner Trail was just recorded as a county road, legally final and binding on all parties. Now the commission is entertaining a petition to vacate a section of the road from owners at Adams Camp which fails to meet the basic condition of an “alternative legal right of way… established on public land.” Adams Camp is relying on Mr. Brandt to ignore it, and he is doing so. Faced with legal obstacles, Brandt now plans a “field trip.”
This sets a terrible precedent and is likely unlawful. Under Idaho law, the commissioners act in a “quasi-judicial” hearing – like a judge and jury all in one, without all the formal rules. However, they remain subject to all legal requirements, which include prohibition from any “fact-finding.” All evidence must be presented publicly by interested parties in a hearing. A field trip is intended to allow personal observation to form conclusions – exactly what the law prohibits.
A field trip also violates Idaho law which requires that “all information” be accepted “at the hearing.” Brandt claims the field trip is a “hearing.” This doesn’t pass the “laugh test.” This effort to find and declare some basis to vacate Milner Trail through a “field trip” is an unlawful and unfair tactic to gather “evidence.” This is wrong.
The interests of the public are being trampled over and the only way to stop it is to step up and confront those involved.
