Mr. Brandt again supports a petition to abandon a county road based on a misguided understanding of “private property rights.” Private property rights (which most of us share as an important value) do not and cannot take precedence over public roads legally established in Idaho. How could we access private property without public roads?

Milner Trail was just recorded as a county road, legally final and binding on all parties. Now the commission is entertaining a petition to vacate a section of the road from owners at Adams Camp which fails to meet the basic condition of an “alternative legal right of way… established on public land.” Adams Camp is relying on Mr. Brandt to ignore it, and he is doing so. Faced with legal obstacles, Brandt now plans a “field trip.”

