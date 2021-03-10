The Feb. 24 piece by Skip Brandt, Idaho County Commissioners chair, is a classic example of political doublespeak and condescension. Brandt claims certain concerned citizens of Idaho county are stupidly attempting to “create a nation in which every unit of government, be it a city, county or state, gets to decide which laws they are going to establish and enforce.” Yet, I imagine he actually knows the desire for a Second Amendment sanctuary ordinance reflects a concern for the integrity of the United States Constitution, the Second Amendment and section 11, article I of the Idaho State Constitution.
Brandt also claims it’s a bad idea because it might cost money to protect Second Amendment rights. Since when do conservatives worry about the cost of protecting fundamental rights? True conservatives don’t think that way; “good old boy” Republicans do. Perhaps Brandt is cut from the same cloth as the faux conservative Gov. Little. Your rights as a free citizen of Idaho and the USA are not the primary concern of the governor. He’s afraid that ending the state of emergency will shut off the federal money spigot — your freedom be damned. Is Brandt of a similar mind?
Brandt also claims there is no need for a county ordinance because SB1332 is already in place. However, SB1332 was more of a publicity stunt than serious protection from federal tyranny. The law does not address the actions of federal officers. It only prohibits Idaho government officials, agents or employees from enforcing (certain) federal gun confiscation edicts. In other words, under the provisions of SB1332, your local sheriff is prohibited from helping the feds take your guns, but is not directed to actually stop the feds when they come knocking at your door. So, don’t bother calling the sheriff’s office (or the county commissioners) if Biden has his way on gun control; they don’t believe it’s their responsibility to actually take a stand against federal tyranny.
When you put it together, it seems Brandt doesn’t believe state and local governments have the responsibility of protecting their constituency from federal overreach.
David Eric Williams
Cottonwood
